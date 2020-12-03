Care home residents ‘delighted’ by indoor Christmas market

Residents at a care home in Hertfordshire were “delighted” by an indoor Christmas fair held inside their residence.

Staff at Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin put together a socially distanced Christmas market inside the home as its residents will miss out on the local markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah Granger, a staff member at Foxholes Care Home, said: “Our residents love the festivities that come with experiencing Christmas markets and we wanted to ensure they didn’t feel left out this year due to the current restrictions.”

Vendors set up their stalls at the home while the residents were isolating before leaving and allowing residents to explore the indoor market safely.

Each stall holder donated an item from their stand to a Christmas raffle which will raise money for an accessible minibus.

“Hosting a market indoors took a lot of planning and effort but the local businesses we reached out to were only too happy to help out,” said Ms Granger.

“We pulled it off and the residents were delighted.

“While we understand things aren’t normal this year, we continue to try our best to keep our residents connected with the community, of which they are an integral part.”

