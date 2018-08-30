News And Finally

Thursday 30 August 2018

Cardigan Backyardigan: People are imagining what celebrities’ ‘real names’ are

Did you know Ice Cube’s real name is Icelandic Cubicle?

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you ever wondered what Cardi B’s real name is, it definitely isn’t Cardigan Backyardigan.

But that hasn’t stopped people online from speculating that it might be.

In fact Cardi B’s full name is Belcalis Almanzar, but Cardigan Backyardigan fits a highly enjoyable trend of extending the names of prominent people to make them joyful and new.

Musicians have featured heavily in the meme.

But it wasn’t just musicians who got their names extended – there was also room for fictional characters.

And even shops.

So now you know.

