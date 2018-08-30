Cardigan Backyardigan: People are imagining what celebrities’ ‘real names’ are

If you ever wondered what Cardi B’s real name is, it definitely isn’t Cardigan Backyardigan.

But that hasn’t stopped people online from speculating that it might be.

Cardi b full name is cardigan backyardigan — ka5sh😢 (@ka5sh) August 28, 2018

In fact Cardi B’s full name is Belcalis Almanzar, but Cardigan Backyardigan fits a highly enjoyable trend of extending the names of prominent people to make them joyful and new.

Musicians have featured heavily in the meme.

Lil Pump's full name is Lillian Pumpernickel — PieGuy (@ilovepie84) August 26, 2018

Offset’s full name is Office Settings — Colette (@colettelverity) August 28, 2018

Fetty Wap’s real name is Fettuccine Whopper — Kyre. (@tHisniggles) August 29, 2018

Quavo’s real name is Quality Avocado — Baba Kayai (@BabaKayai) August 29, 2018

Bow Wow's full name is actually Boward Woward — Keifer🇹🇹 (@ImNice_LikeRice) August 22, 2018

Lily Allen's full name is Lilypad Allenkey — Alex Micu (@axelk) August 30, 2018

I saw this tweet that said J. Cole’s full name was Jermaine Coleslaw and I’ve already laughed about it three separate times today — Adam C Hernandez (@adamchernandez) August 14, 2018

RT if you didn't know 50 Cent's full name is 50th Century🤕. pic.twitter.com/sUpsHwVWaJ — 🔥0781025692🙂 (@SlaViiT_Tso) August 28, 2018

But it wasn’t just musicians who got their names extended – there was also room for fictional characters.

harry potter's full name is harold pottery — everett byram (@rad_milk) August 22, 2018

Big Bird's full name is Bigsby Birduffleupagus — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) August 30, 2018

And even shops.

Hobby lobby's full name is actually Hobert Lobert — Jo (@jo_nniie) August 23, 2018

So now you know.

Press Association