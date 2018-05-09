A Cardiff fan celebrated his side’s promotion to the Premier League by getting a tattoo of Birmingham manager Garry Monk on his bottom.

Cardiff fan says tattoo on his bottom can’t be topped, even if it is spelt wrong

However, there is one flaw to the memento – it is spelt wrong.

Ryan Wilkins made a pledge to get the name of the former Swansea player on his behind when Birmingham took the lead against promotion-chasing Fulham in the final match of the season on Sunday. Cardiff had to match or better Fulham's result to end their four-season exile from England's top-flight and, with the Bluebirds drawing with Reading, the Welsh side were on course for promotion.

A goalless draw proved enough for Cardiff as Birmingham ran out 3-1 winners, and Wilkins kept his word and made arrangements to get his first tattoo. “None of us expected a Birmingham goal, let alone a win, so once (Lukas) Jutkiewicz scored the opening goal I started celebrating uncontrollably,” he explained.

"I remember looking at the stats from the Fulham game. They were having a few more shots on target and having more possession, it was then I uploaded a status on Facebook saying I would get Gary Monk tattooed on my butt if they held on and to my luck they did. "So, of course being the man of my word I had to get it done, and I don't regret it at all because I'm so overwhelmed that Birmingham got the win."

However, the door fabricator from Caerphilly spotted a notable mistake to the finished product when he looked in the mirror. He added: "Two hours after I had the tattoo done, I noticed I had Gary Monk on there, which is spelt wrong.

“But I still don’t regret having it done. It’s all a part of the fun.

“It was a memorable day, and to go with it a memorable tattoo. I’d say it’s a tattoo that deserves to stay. Especially with Garry Monk being an ex-Swansea Jack, who happen to be our main rivals.”

