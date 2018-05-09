Cardiff fan says tattoo on his bottom can’t be topped, even if it is spelt wrong
Even Bluebirds fans have taken a liking to former Swansea manager Garry Monk.
A Cardiff fan celebrated his side’s promotion to the Premier League by getting a tattoo of Birmingham manager Garry Monk on his bottom.
However, there is one flaw to the memento – it is spelt wrong.
Ryan Wilkins made a pledge to get the name of the former Swansea player on his behind when Birmingham took the lead against promotion-chasing Fulham in the final match of the season on Sunday.
If Birmingham hold on and beat Fulham I will get Gary Monk tattooed on my arse !!Posted by Ryan Genie Wilkins on Sunday, May 6, 2018
Cardiff had to match or better Fulham’s result to end their four-season exile from England’s top-flight and, with the Bluebirds drawing with Reading, the Welsh side were on course for promotion.
A goalless draw proved enough for Cardiff as Birmingham ran out 3-1 winners, and Wilkins kept his word and made arrangements to get his first tattoo.
“None of us expected a Birmingham goal, let alone a win, so once (Lukas) Jutkiewicz scored the opening goal I started celebrating uncontrollably,” he explained.
Posted by Ryan Genie Wilkins on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
“I remember looking at the stats from the Fulham game. They were having a few more shots on target and having more possession, it was then I uploaded a status on Facebook saying I would get Gary Monk tattooed on my butt if they held on and to my luck they did.
“So, of course being the man of my word I had to get it done, and I don’t regret it at all because I’m so overwhelmed that Birmingham got the win.”
However, the door fabricator from Caerphilly spotted a notable mistake to the finished product when he looked in the mirror.
Massive thanks to Carlton Edwards for doing it on such short notice.. Said I would have Gary Monk tattooed on my arse if...Posted by Ryan Genie Wilkins on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
He added: “Two hours after I had the tattoo done, I noticed I had Gary Monk on there, which is spelt wrong.
“But I still don’t regret having it done. It’s all a part of the fun.
“It was a memorable day, and to go with it a memorable tattoo. I’d say it’s a tattoo that deserves to stay. Especially with Garry Monk being an ex-Swansea Jack, who happen to be our main rivals.”
Press Association