Captain Tom could miss the top of the charts

Captain Tom Moore could miss out on the top spot in the charts with The Weeknd likely to overtake the war veteran.

The Official Charts Company said that downloads of You’ll Never Walk Alone, his release in aid of NHS Charities Together, have slowed across the week.

Just a few thousand chart sales now separate Canadian singer The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and Captain Tom’s duet with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices of Care Choir.

A number one single is looking less likely for the 99-year-old by the time Friday’s chart is published, according to the Official Charts Company.

The news came after Captain Tom, who has raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, said he was “very humbled” to be surprised with a Pride Of Britain Award.

Sir David Jason, Michael Sheen, Joanna Lumley and Rita Ora were among the stars to send messages to the Second World War veteran as he was told he was receiving the gong.

Carol Vorderman, who hosts the Pride of Britain Awards show, spoke from her home and told Good Morning Britain that Captain Tom had received almost 70,000 nominations.

Here it is! Me and @mrmichaelball version of âYou'll Never Walk Aloneâ is available to download NOW.



Supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir.



Download here: https://t.co/vdCuR3FGzk#walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 17, 2020

She will be handing the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award to him later in the year when the ceremony takes place.

Captain Tom said he was “completely taken aback”.

“That is absolutely amazing. It’s very difficult for me to believe things like this,” he told the ITV show.

“I thank you very much because I am very, very humbled at receiving this magnificent award. Thank you all very, very much.”

War veteran @captaintommoore has won a special Daily Mirror @PrideOfBritain award for his astonishing fundraising efforts.



So far, the war veteran has raised over Â£28 million for NHS Charities Together.



Well done Tom! pic.twitter.com/fyr1wbMWhv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 23, 2020

In the video thanking the veteran, Sir David said: “In the 1940s, you and your mates stepped up to the plate to help the country out and here you are again, you are a hero. And I salute you.”

The Quiz star Sheen said: “What you have achieved throughout your life is remarkable.”

Captain Tom said he was “absolutely overawed” by the messages.

Despite receiving thousands of birthday cards in the post, he said he has not “really thought about” how to celebrate his 100th birthday in a week’s time.

Asked if he is working too hard, he told the ITV show: “I’m enjoying every minute of it. I always have a lot of energy, I’m perfectly all right, thank you very much!”

And on coping with fame, he quipped: “If you’re going to send a bodyguard, could you send me an attractive one please?”

PA Media