Captain Tom ‘completely taken aback’ to win Pride Of Britain gong

Captain Tom Moore said he was “very humbled” as he was surprised with a Pride Of Britain Award.

Sir David Jason, Michael Sheen, Joanna Lumley and Rita Ora were among the stars to send messages to the Second World War veteran as he was told he was receiving the gong.

Captain Tom has raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He appeared live on Good Morning Britain from his home and said he could not “be more proud” to receive the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

Carol Vorderman, who hosts the Pride of Britain Awards show, spoke from her home and said the 99-year-old had received almost 70,000 nominations.

She will be handing the trophy over to him later in the year when the ceremony takes place.

Captain Tom said he was “completely taken aback”.

“That is absolutely amazing. It’s very difficult for me to believe things like this,” he said.

“I thank you very much because I am very, very humbled at receiving this magnificent award. Thank you all very, very much.”

Celebrities, also including Katherine Jenkins and Dame Julie Walters, took part in a video thanking the veteran.

Sir David said: “In the 1940s, you and your mates stepped up to the plate to help the country out and here you are again, you are a hero. And I salute you.”

The Quiz star Sheen said: “What you have achieved throughout your life is remarkable.”

Captain Tom said he was “absolutely overawed” by the messages.

Despite receiving thousands of birthday cards in the post, he said he has not “really thought about” how to celebrate his 100th birthday in a week’s time.

Asked if he is working too hard, he told the ITV show: “I’m enjoying every minute of it. I always have a lot of energy, I’m perfectly all right, thank you very much!”

And on coping with fame, he quipped: “If you’re going to send a bodyguard, could you send me an attractive one please?”

