Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics

Silver medallist Jennifer Abel was met by partner David Lemieux, a professional boxer, who went down on one knee.

By Emily Chudy, PA

Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday.

A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee.

Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”.

Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han took gold for China in the event.

