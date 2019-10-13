Canada rugby team help with recovery efforts after typhoon cancels World Cup match

Canada rugby players have helped with recovery efforts after landslides and flooding cancelled their match against Namibia.

The Rugby World Cup match in Kamaishi was called off after Super Typhoon Hagibis saw torrential rain and tornado-like winds hit large parts of Japan.

At least 18 people have died, and Japan has deployed tens of thousands of troops and rescue workers.

Following the cancellation of their match in Kamaishi, @RugbyCanada players headed out to help with recovery efforts, showing the true values of the game.



Amazing scenes and brilliant to see from the team. #RWC2019

With the Pool B match cancelled, Canada’s players instead joined in with recovery efforts around the stadium.

Former England international turned commentator Ben Kay said: “This is fantastic @RugbyCanada — I think you guys have always got the rugby spirit better than anyone.”

After the announcement was made that the match was to be cancelled, Team Canada wrote on Twitter: “We respect the decision made by the Rugby World Cup, but are disappointed to miss out on this opportunity to compete. Thanks to all for your support throughout out #RWC2019 campaign & wish all visitors and residents safety during Typhoon Hagibis.

“We have welcomed the opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best rugby nations, and will benefit from this valuable experience as we continue to put in the work necessary to build a better future for rugby in Canada.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s World Cup fate was cleared to be decided on the pitch after their win-or-bust showdown with Japan was given the go-ahead following a stadium inspection.

Fans have been told to temper their expectations as the match will have less staff due to the storm.

