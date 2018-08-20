News And Finally

Monday 20 August 2018

Can you help this author find the fan spotted reading her book at the cricket?

One cricket-goer decided Clare Mackintosh’s debut book was more unmissable than the match.

The woman was obviously taking a break as England had a tough day at Trent Bridge (Rui Vieira/AP/Little Brown Book Group)

An author is on a mission to find the woman who was spotted reading her book during the Test match.

Clare Mackintosh made a shout out on Twitter after she clocked the woman engrossed in her psychological thriller I Let You Go.

The woman was obviously taking a break as England had a tough day at Trent Bridge against India on August 18.

As people on Twitter found out more about the book, they realised it was probably better than the cricket.

I Let You Go was Mackintosh’s debut work published in 2015 and went on to win the Theakstons Old Perculier Crime Novel Of the Year Award the following year.

Since then, Mackintosh, a former police officer, has published two more books, I See You and Let Me Lie.

It’s those books she’s offering to the mystery reader if she can be tracked down.

Mackintosh wrote on Twitter: “I’d love to give her my other two books to thank her for the publicity.”

And it seems the woman’s reading habits are really helping to bring a new audience to Mackintosh’s work.

And her fans were helping to sell the novel too.

