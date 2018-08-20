Can you help this author find the fan spotted reading her book at the cricket?

An author is on a mission to find the woman who was spotted reading her book during the Test match.

Clare Mackintosh made a shout out on Twitter after she clocked the woman engrossed in her psychological thriller I Let You Go.

How can I track down this woman, spotted reading I LET YOU GO at yesterday’s test match? I’d love to give her my other two books to thank her for the publicity! Please RT and help me find her... pic.twitter.com/7SE8P8IxWm — Clare Mackintosh (@claremackint0sh) August 19, 2018

The woman was obviously taking a break as England had a tough day at Trent Bridge against India on August 18.

As people on Twitter found out more about the book, they realised it was probably better than the cricket.

Plus you know your book is more interesting than a very slow cricket match! Could be a slogan on your next!! — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) August 20, 2018

The only way cricket will ever be interesting!!! — Mrs B (@MrsS_Butcher) August 19, 2018

Love this pic! As a #bookblogger it's my opinion of cricket as well. Hope you find her 📚📚📚🏏🏏🏏 — Alison Drew (@DrewComps) August 19, 2018

I Let You Go was Mackintosh’s debut work published in 2015 and went on to win the Theakstons Old Perculier Crime Novel Of the Year Award the following year.

Since then, Mackintosh, a former police officer, has published two more books, I See You and Let Me Lie.

It’s those books she’s offering to the mystery reader if she can be tracked down.

Mackintosh wrote on Twitter: “I’d love to give her my other two books to thank her for the publicity.”

And it seems the woman’s reading habits are really helping to bring a new audience to Mackintosh’s work.

I love finding new books on Twitter! All of these lovely comments - I just bought a copy!! pic.twitter.com/OZIoyDznXB — Iceskatingschnauzer (@icesk8schnauzer) August 19, 2018

I just saw your tweet retweeted on my TL and Googled the book! Sounds right up my street and the leads called Jenna it must be fate! Just ordered it now on amazon x — jenna connon (@jennaconnon) August 19, 2018

Well this post made me google your books and buy two 😁 #greatpromo — melissa mc (@xmellymcx) August 19, 2018

And her fans were helping to sell the novel too.

She looks like she reading the mid-book killer twist! I know i couldn't put that book down! What a debut! — CasperFan (@CasperFan) August 19, 2018

