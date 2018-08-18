Can you guess which job is being represented by these basic stock images?

Independent.ie

Aside from providing a great basis for memes, stock images can be a wonderful tool for illustrating presentations and articles.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/can-you-guess-which-job-is-being-represented-by-these-basic-stock-images-37228790.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37228788.ece/6ba4a/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_bd28e514-b00e-44de-a744-79226c97ecf4_1