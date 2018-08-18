Can you guess which job is being represented by these basic stock images?
Stock images are often hilariously confusing. Take this quiz and find out if you can decode them properly.
Aside from providing a great basis for memes, stock images can be a wonderful tool for illustrating presentations and articles.
Some of them, however, can seem to represent something completely different to what you searched for, and others can be altogether baffling.
Take our quiz and find out if you can guess which occupation is being represented by these rather vague stock images.
Press Association