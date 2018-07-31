Pet owners will be familiar with their animals waking them up at the crack of dawn, but how many times has an unidentified creature broken your slumber by landing on your tent roof?

Can you guess which creature this is rudely waking a sleeping camper?

That’s what Rachel Burns, 49, from Birmingham, was forced to contend with while camping in Prestatyn in North Wales when two feet landed on the canvas above her.

Any ideas?

Just been woken up by a thud on the roof off the tent. Then I saw this. Yes, that's a seagull. pic.twitter.com/3CG49NHysn — Rachel Burns (@RachJBurns) July 30, 2018

Yes, it was a seagull that had perched on top of the tent, producing a gentle thud as it did so.

And while the appearance of a gull didn’t seem to worry Rachel too much, it was a little early in the day for such a wake-up call.

Oh god. I've only just realised I've said 'off' , not 'of.'



In my defence, it was just after half five in the morning and I had been woken up by a seagull landing on the roof of the tent. — Rachel Burns (@RachJBurns) July 30, 2018

Eventually the feathered alarm clock left to go and wake everybody else up, but not before leaving its mark.

And these are his footprints on the roof: pic.twitter.com/UQHC7L8Twl — Rachel Burns (@RachJBurns) July 30, 2018

Someone tell the gull community we’ve all got alarms on our phones, please. Thanks.

Press Association