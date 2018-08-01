Can you guess these popular films from just a five-word description?
From The Matrix to Up, can you decipher these cryptic movie riddles?
Do you know your favourite film well enough that you could guess it from five words?
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wanted to know how your favourite movie could be described with very few clues.
Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2018
Can you guess these films based on the descriptions alone?
Don’t worry, the answers are below.
1. This famous film just needs a simple quote.
Surely you can’t be serious? https://t.co/lx7Vqr1pju— Jay Woods (@JayWoods3) July 31, 2018
Answer: Airplane.
2. Can you guess this ’80s classic?
Everyone forgot her 16th birthday.— Lyla Parker (@georgiagirl_28) July 31, 2018
Answer: Sixteen Candles.
3. Challenge: Watch this film without crying.
The saddest opening montage ever pic.twitter.com/vPo96AtmaG— kim powrie (@radgirl08) July 31, 2018
Answer: Up.
4. This very cryptic description…
Man cries over bloodied volleyball— Chelsea (@heyxie) August 1, 2018
Answer: Castaway
5. Can you guess this children’s film?
Candy factory seeks new management.— Bob Gillan🕙 (@goblinlab) August 1, 2018
Answer: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
6. What about this new release?
Summer in Northern Italy, 1983 🍑 https://t.co/rvhZtC6FXE— Patti (@Patti1051) July 31, 2018
Answer: Call Me By Your Name.
7. This one is … quite obvious.
Snakes are on a plane. https://t.co/BmqGju8Ahm— Prof Dr Grendel the Dog (@Grendel_the_Dog) August 1, 2018
Answer: Snakes On A Plane.
8. This violent way of describing a children’s film.
Dorothy kills and kills again. https://t.co/cEsXPnTe3S— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) August 1, 2018
Answer: The Wizard Of Oz.
9. Can you guess this one?
Freaky Friday but Zac Efron https://t.co/Gc8UrCh1Ac— Thomas "TomSka" Ridgewell (@thetomska) August 1, 2018
Answer: 17 Again.
10. This famous film just had a sequel out.
Capes will get you killed. https://t.co/y2iyffyLiU— Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) August 1, 2018
Answer: The Incredibles.
11. What can you guess from this line of dialogue?
Emily ... Emily ....— Jonathan Williams (@onewilliamsj) August 1, 2018
She means you. pic.twitter.com/dquvEoih3h
Answer: The Devil Wears Prada.
12. Lastly, can you name this Cate Blanchett film?
Blanchett leaves her gloves behind. https://t.co/VlrivphRtq— dani (@TowerwhiteDani) August 1, 2018
Answer: Carol.
Press Association