Do you know your favourite film well enough that you could guess it from five words?

Can you guess these popular films from just a five-word description?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wanted to know how your favourite movie could be described with very few clues.

Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2018

Can you guess these films based on the descriptions alone?

Don’t worry, the answers are below.

1. This famous film just needs a simple quote.

Surely you can’t be serious? https://t.co/lx7Vqr1pju — Jay Woods (@JayWoods3) July 31, 2018

Answer: Airplane.

2. Can you guess this ’80s classic?

Everyone forgot her 16th birthday. — Lyla Parker (@georgiagirl_28) July 31, 2018

Answer: Sixteen Candles.

3. Challenge: Watch this film without crying.

The saddest opening montage ever pic.twitter.com/vPo96AtmaG — kim powrie (@radgirl08) July 31, 2018

Answer: Up.

4. This very cryptic description…

Man cries over bloodied volleyball — Chelsea (@heyxie) August 1, 2018

Answer: Castaway

5. Can you guess this children’s film?

Candy factory seeks new management. — Bob Gillan🕙 (@goblinlab) August 1, 2018

Answer: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

6. What about this new release?

Summer in Northern Italy, 1983 🍑 https://t.co/rvhZtC6FXE — Patti (@Patti1051) July 31, 2018

Answer: Call Me By Your Name.

7. This one is … quite obvious.

Snakes are on a plane. https://t.co/BmqGju8Ahm — Prof Dr Grendel the Dog (@Grendel_the_Dog) August 1, 2018

Answer: Snakes On A Plane.

8. This violent way of describing a children’s film.

Dorothy kills and kills again. https://t.co/cEsXPnTe3S — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) August 1, 2018

Answer: The Wizard Of Oz.

9. Can you guess this one?

Freaky Friday but Zac Efron https://t.co/Gc8UrCh1Ac — Thomas "TomSka" Ridgewell (@thetomska) August 1, 2018

Answer: 17 Again.

10. This famous film just had a sequel out.

Capes will get you killed. https://t.co/y2iyffyLiU — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) August 1, 2018

Answer: The Incredibles.

11. What can you guess from this line of dialogue?

Emily ... Emily ....



She means you. pic.twitter.com/dquvEoih3h — Jonathan Williams (@onewilliamsj) August 1, 2018

Answer: The Devil Wears Prada.

12. Lastly, can you name this Cate Blanchett film?

Blanchett leaves her gloves behind. https://t.co/VlrivphRtq — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) August 1, 2018

Answer: Carol.

