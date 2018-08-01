News And Finally

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Can you guess these popular films from just a five-word description?

From The Matrix to Up, can you decipher these cryptic movie riddles?

Cinema seats (Michael Blann/Getty Images)
Cinema seats (Michael Blann/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Do you know your favourite film well enough that you could guess it from five words?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wanted to know how your favourite movie could be described with very few clues.

Can you guess these films based on the descriptions alone?

Don’t worry, the answers are below.

Ok Go Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. This famous film just needs a simple quote.

Answer: Airplane.

2. Can you guess this ’80s classic?

Answer: Sixteen Candles.

John Hughes Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Challenge: Watch this film without crying.

Answer: Up.

4. This very cryptic description…

Answer: Castaway

Tom Hanks Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Can you guess this children’s film?

Answer: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

6. What about this new release?

Answer: Call Me By Your Name.

Armie Hammer Trailer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This one is … quite obvious.

Answer: Snakes On A Plane.

8. This violent way of describing a children’s film.

Answer: The Wizard Of Oz.

Wizard Of Oz GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Can you guess this one?

Answer: 17 Again.

10. This famous film just had a sequel out.

Answer: The Incredibles.

The Incredibles Cape GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. What can you guess from this line of dialogue?

Answer: The Devil Wears Prada.

12. Lastly, can you name this Cate Blanchett film?

Answer: Carol.

Staring Cate Blanchett GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News