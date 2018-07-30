News And Finally

Monday 30 July 2018

Can you guess these movie titles from the limericks that describe them?

Captain Miller was handed a plan: search for Ryan, as fast as he can…

By Max McLean, Press Association

Film fans often show off their knowledge of cinema by recognising movies from a single quote, but could they recognise their favourite films from limericks about the plots?

That’s what Reddit user zappy487 wanted to know when they asked: “In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favourite movie?”

Here are 10 of the best efforts – can you guess them all? (Answers revealed at the end!)

1. Rex

When the rex tears his way through the fence,

Or the raptors leap up to the vents,

You learn life finds a way,

Thanks to frog DNA,

And an old man who spared no expense.

By Lost_Constellation

Creepy Jurassic Park GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. P. Sherman

Comment from discussion pHScale’s comment from discussion "In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favorite movie?".

3. Captain Miller

Captain Miller was handed a plan:

Search for Ryan, as fast as he can.

He lost much of his corps

As he traveled through war.

Was it worth it, to save just one man?

By Gabrosin

Interesting Batman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Game over, man. Game over.

Comment from discussion SimLC’s comment from discussion "In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favorite movie?".

5. I am Groot

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

By croolshooz

Happy Dance GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Metal hunters

Comment from discussion ibbolia’s comment from discussion "In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favorite movie?".

7. They walk for, like, weeks

From the farm on the furthest Shire border,

To the fires of Mt. Doom deep in Mordor,

They walk for, like, WEEKS–

To the delight of most geeks;

What the wizard can’t conjure a four-door?

By Lost_Constellation

Car GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Swamp

Comment from discussion The_Labadal’s comment from discussion "In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favorite movie?".

9. Agents have no chill

A man had a bad hacking habit

He had to follow the white rabbit

The red or blue pill

Agents have no chill

In this fictional world they inhabit

By zobotsHS

Rabbit Rolling GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. A cold Christmas Eve in L.A

Comment from discussion vitallyunplanned’s comment from discussion "In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favorite movie?".

Answers

1. Jurassic Park
2. Finding Nemo
3. Saving Private Ryan
4. Aliens
5. Guardians of the Galaxy
6. Pacific Rim
7. Lord of the Rings (trilogy)
8. Shrek
9. The Matrix
10. Die Hard

