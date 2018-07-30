Film fans often show off their knowledge of cinema by recognising movies from a single quote, but could they recognise their favourite films from limericks about the plots?

Can you guess these movie titles from the limericks that describe them?

That’s what Reddit user zappy487 wanted to know when they asked: “In limerick form (AABBA), and without saying its name, what is your favourite movie?”

Here are 10 of the best efforts – can you guess them all? (Answers revealed at the end!)

1. Rex

When the rex tears his way through the fence,

Or the raptors leap up to the vents,

You learn life finds a way,

Thanks to frog DNA,

And an old man who spared no expense.

By Lost_Constellation

2. P. Sherman

3. Captain Miller

Captain Miller was handed a plan:

Search for Ryan, as fast as he can.

He lost much of his corps

As he traveled through war.

Was it worth it, to save just one man?

By Gabrosin

4. Game over, man. Game over.

5. I am Groot

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot.

I am Groot, I am Groot, I am Groot.

By croolshooz

6. Metal hunters

7. They walk for, like, weeks

From the farm on the furthest Shire border,

To the fires of Mt. Doom deep in Mordor,

They walk for, like, WEEKS–

To the delight of most geeks;

What the wizard can’t conjure a four-door?

By Lost_Constellation

8. Swamp

9. Agents have no chill

A man had a bad hacking habit

He had to follow the white rabbit

The red or blue pill

Agents have no chill

In this fictional world they inhabit

By zobotsHS

10. A cold Christmas Eve in L.A

Answers

1. Jurassic Park

2. Finding Nemo

3. Saving Private Ryan

4. Aliens

5. Guardians of the Galaxy

6. Pacific Rim

7. Lord of the Rings (trilogy)

8. Shrek

9. The Matrix

10. Die Hard

