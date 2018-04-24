Can you guess the joke Peter Crouch just made about the royal baby’s arrival?

Independent.ie

Peter Crouch has become known as a bit of a joker on Twitter, and naturally he wasn’t going to let the arrival of a new member of the royal family pass him by without cracking wise.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/can-you-guess-the-joke-peter-crouch-just-made-about-the-royal-babys-arrival-36839944.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36839935.ece/ecfb9/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_ed8e91c5-4ed6-4bb9-87da-b1eb052d07d6_1