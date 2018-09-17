A teenager has gone viral for a beautiful drawing that made it to the final of a local art competition – despite containing a rude word hidden in the piece 54 times.

Can you find the rude word hidden in this teen’s art competition entry?

Parker Herdman, an 18-year-old student from Nashville, Tennessee, submitted the drawing made up of words and phrases in handwriting combined to form two clasped hands.

Posting the artwork to Reddit, Parker’s mother Jeanette said: “My daughter was a finalist in a local art contest for high schoolers. The entire drawing was made from her writing various words and phrases.”

If you’re offended by rude words, well, it goes without saying that there’s one included here.

That’s right, along with the words “love” and “caring”, Parker included several instances of the word “butthole”.

The artwork has more than 43,000 upvotes on Reddit, and plenty of admiring comments.

Parker said: “I’ve always loved doing art but I never took an art class until eighth grade that wasn’t the classic elementary school class that everyone was required to do. Then my sophomore year of high school I took another class and really fell in love with it.

“It was an assignment from my art teacher and we had to choose something to draw that reflected something social. I chose friendship and just being nice to people. I also guess I wanted to challenge myself because I knew that I was terrible at drawing hands.

“Honestly I just got bored of writing the same words over and over again. I wanted to spice up my life. I thought it would be really funny if someone was just looking at it trying to read the words and then just read ‘butthole’.

“I was giggling so much when I was finishing the piece. It made me so happy. As far as I know no one realised. My art teacher knew but she was the only one.”

Parker was one of 12 finalists and their pieces will be on display at a local hospital for a year.

Parker said: “I was so surprised when I saw how popular it got. Obviously I was super excited it was like my 10 minutes of fame. It felt great.

“I also was surprised that other people found it funny. I kinda thought that it was just one of those things that was only funny to myself and my mum and to people who know me.”

Press Association