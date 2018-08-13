“So, what do you do for a living?” – the dreaded get-to-know-you question.

Can you describe your job? The internet is having a go and it’s hilarious

Sometimes it’s difficult to distil what we do all day every day into a pithy soundbite, but Twitter user and cycling TV presenter Daniel Lloyd wants us all to try.

Give me an oversimplified description of your job.



I'll start.



I talk to a camera about cycling, badly. Occasionally wear spandex. — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) August 12, 2018

Twitter responded to his question in droves. See if you can guess what jobs these are…

Something to do with shelves

I put things on a shelf so other people can take it off the shelf — seven7faces (@seven7faces) August 12, 2018

This one sounds crude, but isn’t

I rub two things together, and trade the results for money. — Andrew Thomson (@athomsonart) August 12, 2018

Ha! Artist / illustrator. — Andrew Thomson (@athomsonart) August 12, 2018

A very particular profession

I put on a wig and argue with other people in wigs. Sometimes we don’t wear wigs. — Kirsten Sjovoll (@KirstenSjovoll) August 12, 2018

A perilous job

I drive a dog around, look for explosives, and hope we don't blow up. — Jason (@EOD_K9) August 12, 2018

An oddly accurate way to describe dentistry

I do teeny tiny carpentry repairs, inside people’s mouths — Vickie Woodsford (@vickiewoodsford) August 13, 2018

Even a student got involved- very sassy

I pay £9000 a year to watch people read PowerPoint slides — aaron hall (@aaron_PVFC) August 13, 2018

While some responses were easy to guess, others were downright confusing.

squirt some water on the hot wobbly orange bits — James Hartley (@Jimmeny_bobs) August 12, 2018

I put cold stuff onto hot stuff — lilcoops (@mikecoops85) August 12, 2018

I wear pyjamas and make energy. — Dave (@dr_w83) August 13, 2018

How would you describe your job?

