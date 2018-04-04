The internet has once again proven that the world is an amazing place, as a camera that was lost at sea for almost three years has been found working, and will be reunited with its owner.

Camera found working after years lost at sea to be reunited with owner

Serina Tsubakihara, a 21-year-old student at Sophia University in Tokyo, lost her camera on a scuba diving trip in Japan in 2015.

After almost three years, the camera was found in Taiwan by schoolchildren at a beach clean-up event. Miraculously, the students and their teacher were able to track Tsubakihara down to return her camera. 〜国境を越え台湾にたどり着いた私のカメラ〜 2015年の夏に友人らと石垣島にダイビングに行ったのですが、ファンダイビングの際に水中カメラが流されてしまい、見つけることができずその場を去りました。 しかしなんと昨日、台湾の岳明小学校が行った... Posted by Serina Tsubakihara on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 Tsubakihara said she accidentally lost her camera underwater when she and her friends were diving in Ishigaki island in Okinawa, Japan.

Almost three years later, Park Lee, a primary school teacher in Taiwan, took his students out for a beach clean-up. While they were cleaning the beach, one of Lee’s students found a digital camera in a waterproof case that was covered in barnacles. Miraculously, because of the waterproof case, the camera inside was still intact and working.

2018.03.28岳明國小孩子淨灘時 發現的相機，最開始撿到的時候 整個機殼，黏滿藤壺、貝殼，讓相機變成蠻酷的造型! Posted by Park Lee on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 The class decided to look at the photos to see if they could reunite the camera with its owner. Based on the photos, of which some were taken underwater, they realised that the owner was probably Japanese or had spent time on Ishigaki Island. Lee decided to share some of the photos on his Facebook page, asking people to help track down the camera’s owner. The post now has over 13,000 shares.

The post found its way to Tsubakihara, who was surprised to be reunited with her camera after she had given it up as lost. In a Facebook post, which Tsubakihara wrote in English and Japanese, she said: “I can’t still believe this is happening but the only thing I want to say is thank you so much for every single person who was involved with this!

“I am so lucky and happy to have such a wonderful experience to feel the kindness of people.”

Tsubakihara will be going to Taiwan in June to meet the teachers and students who traced her, and of course, to be reunited with her camera.

Press Association