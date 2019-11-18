Camel, cow and donkey found roaming together along road

A camel, a cow and a donkey were discovered roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a mid-western Christmas Nativity scene.

The Goddard Police Department asked for help on Sunday in locating the owners of the “three friends travelling together (towards a northern star)”.

Police said in a Facebook post that if they could not find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season”.

UPDATE- The Owner has been located. Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a... Posted by Goddard Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Meyers said the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park while Goddard Police Department confirmed the owner had been located.

One person who replied to the Facebook post inquired: “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another speculated that they “may lead you to the Second Coming”.

Goddard is about 15 miles west of Wichita.

PA Media