Cambridge United’s groundsman goes festive with Christmas pitch pattern

Cambridge United and Yeovil Town fans were treated to a seasonal sight during their League Two fixture after the home groundsman went the extra mile.

The pitch at Abbey Stadium was adorned with two Christmas trees either side of the centre circle, “decorated” with stars and baubles for good measure.

“Our Groundsman does Christmas better than yours,” read the caption.

Our Groundsman does Christmas better than yours...😜#CamUTD pic.twitter.com/RZmnwjaplN — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) December 15, 2018

With both sides struggling in English football’s fourth tier, the artistic display was a welcome festive distraction.

The man behind the mowing is long-serving groundsman Ian Darler, whose work gave the club’s social media team plenty of opportunity to tweet out puns like these.

P.s. Gary Deegan is very much aiming for the 🎄 points today #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/px9OZFoQH0 — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) December 15, 2018

Unfortunately for the supporters, the tree will remain one of the more memorable aspects of the game – which ended goalless.

Press Association