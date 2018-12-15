News And Finally

Saturday 15 December 2018

Cambridge United’s groundsman goes festive with Christmas pitch pattern

The League Two side really pushed the boat out on this one.

Special Christmas pudding footballs used in the annual Street Soccer Scotland festive football match in Edinburgh – (Jane Barlow/PA)
Special Christmas pudding footballs used in the annual Street Soccer Scotland festive football match in Edinburgh – (Jane Barlow/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Cambridge United and Yeovil Town fans were treated to a seasonal sight during their League Two fixture after the home groundsman went the extra mile.

The pitch at Abbey Stadium was adorned with two Christmas trees either side of the centre circle, “decorated” with stars and baubles for good measure.

“Our Groundsman does Christmas better than yours,” read the caption.

With both sides struggling in English football’s fourth tier, the artistic display was a welcome festive distraction.

The man behind the mowing is long-serving groundsman Ian Darler, whose work gave the club’s social media team plenty of opportunity to tweet out puns like these.

Unfortunately for the supporters, the tree will remain one of the more memorable aspects of the game – which ended goalless.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News