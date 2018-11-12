California wildfires: Footage gives terrifying perspective of evacuation

A remarkable video taken from a car driving through wildfires in northern California gives a terrifying perspective of the blaze which has seen thousands evacuated.

Forrest Woodcox filmed the footage, which shows the sides of the road engulfed in flames, and posted it to Twitter with the caption: “We almost died in Paradise, California.”

Wildfires are raging through both ends of the US state, with 31 people reported to have died statewide and 300,000 evacuated.

The fire in the north of the state, known as Camp fire, has been the deadliest and it is there that Forrest’s footage was filmed.

Forrest’s home is one of thousands of buildings destroyed.

“At 7am this morning my entire town caught on fire,” Forrest wrote in a request for donations on the site Go Fund Me. “My family lost our house in the matter of minutes, my grandparents have also lost their house & business as well.”

Forrest’s Go Fund Me post has so far raised 645 dollars of a 1,000 dollar goal.

ABC7 News journalist Laura Anthony shared her own footage from Camp fire blaze, showing a fire devil, or fire whirl.

Also known as a fire tornado, fire devils are whirlwinds induced by fires and consist of flame or ash.

More than 8,000 firefighters have been battling the three large wildfires burning across nearly 400 square miles of northern and southern California, with out-of-state crews arriving to help.

Overnight fire services have made progress in containing the blaze but they warned that gusty winds predicted for Monday morning could cause “explosive fire behaviour”.

Press Association