California mother pays for firefighters’ frozen yoghurt in act of kindness

A woman from Fontana, California, is receiving praise on social media after she paid for a whole line of firefighters when they were queuing to buy frozen yoghurt.

Student Arianna Mejia, 18, said her mother Mary Perez bought the snacks as an act of kindness to thank the emergency response team for “everything you guys do”.

Posting a video to Twitter, Arianna said: “We need to share kindness to one another and make this a better place. We have no reason to be arrogant, put our differences all together and make the world better.”

We were eating frozen yogurt and my mom randomly gets up and pays for all the firefighters that were waiting to pay. We need to share kindness to one another and make this a better place. We have no reason to be arrogant, put our differences all together and make the world better pic.twitter.com/BiFMU7XO8Y — Arianna mejia (@Ariannamejia19) March 5, 2019

The heartwarming video reached more than 6,500 views on Twitter.

Arianna said: “The firefighters were so surprised and confused, they didn’t want to accept it, but my mother said, ‘It’s OK, thank you for everything you guys do’.

“The lesson is that no matter the circumstances that you’re going through, it is always nice to share kindness because we often forget how much the world could be if we treat others with respect, especially those who save people’s lives.”

Press Association