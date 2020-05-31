Calf stuck neck-deep in mud freed after tram driver intervenes

A calf trapped neck-deep in mud was rescued after being spotted by a tram driver.

The animal got himself into trouble by walking into a boggy pond which had turned to mud in the hot weather in Rochdale.

RSPCA inspector Ryan King said: “An eagle-eyed tram driver had spotted the poor calf struggling as he drove into the Kingsway Park tram stop on Wednesday morning and alerted us.

“When I got down to the field, it was clear to see the poor calf wouldn’t have been able to get himself free. He was tiny and very weak from struggling, and he was up to his neck in the thick, sticky mud. He was at risk of drowning in the mud.

“I managed to get a towel under his nose to keep his head above the mud and water and make sure he could breathe while I set about freeing him.”

Mr King managed to extract the youngster from the mud by threading the towel underneath him and using it as a makeshift sling.

“Thankfully he was only little so I could pick him up and carry him out,” he said.

“Although he was exhausted and filthy, luckily the little calf was OK and the farmer took him back to the farm on the back of his quad bike to clean him up.

“We later heard from the farmer that he’d had a bath and a bottle of milk and was safe and sound back at home.”

PA Media