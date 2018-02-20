News And Finally

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Cadbury UK’s Twitter account narrowly averted disaster after Creme Egg pronunciation gaffe

That was a close call.

A box of five Cadbury Creme Eggs
By Max McLean, Press Association

It all started when one Twitter user innocently asked the confectionery company whether the correct pronunciation was “CREAM or CREM”.

Cadbury swiftly replied with a tweet that has since been deleted.

A tweet from @CadburyUK which has since been deleted

The reaction to that since-deleted tweet was not positive.

One social media user wrote: “This has hurt my feelings,” another claimed: “You sit on a throne of lies,” and another Twitter user added: “You’ve made my wife cry.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was quickly on the case, having absolutely none of it from the chocolate makers.

And it would appear that this particular intervention alerted Cadbury to the fact they had made a mistake.

In their response they said they had “missed out the ‘a'” and confirmed the correct pronunciation was in fact: “Cream”.

Cadbury fixed their mistake just in time by the look of it, with some applauding their quick recovery, and others just relieved to see things go back to normal.

Drama in the confectionery aisle.

Press Association

