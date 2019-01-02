Cadbury offers £10,000 prize for finding White Creme Egg

Cadbury is offering prizes of up to £10,000 to anyone who can find a white chocolate Creme Egg this year.

The White Cadbury Creme Eggs will be camouflaged as regular milk chocolate eggs in shops and buyers could win a cash prize of between £50 and £10,000, a significant increase on last year’s £2,000 jackpot.

Cadbury said it has randomly allocated White Creme Eggs to participating stores across the country, according to a press release.

Eggs will also appear on social media, billboards and websites, among other locations, and hunters need to upload a picture online to virtually unwrap their digital chocolates.

If a white egg is revealed, players can claim monetary prizes whereas a milk chocolate egg earns a voucher to redeem in shops.

Cadbury said there are 1,000 white Creme Eggs to be won online and 30,000 milk chocolate eggs, with the promotion running until Easter.

Participants must be aged 16 or over, with younger hunters told to ask their parent or guardian to make the claim should they find a white egg.

The promotion will run from from January 14 to April 21, and all claims for prizes must be made by May 21, 2019.

Press Association