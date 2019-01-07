Burton Albion respond after upcoming opponents Man City thrash Rotherham 7-0

Manchester City’s thrashing of Rotherham has drawn an amusing reaction from Burton ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City’s thrashing of Rotherham has drawn an amusing reaction from Burton ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to the Etihad Stadium.

City thumped Championship outfit Rotherham 7-0 on Sunday as they moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While that looked ominous for League One Burton, who are at the Etihad on Tuesday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, the Brewers showed they could see the funny side in a post that appeared on their official Twitter account on Monday.

After a quiet Sunday without football, Albion admin logs on to Twitter this morning to check yesterday's @ManCity score.#BAFC pic.twitter.com/pB2JlHdOv2 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 7, 2019

The Premier League champions replied with a light-hearted tweet of their own, commending Burton for their performance at the weekend – a 4-0 league win at Rochdale on Saturday.

Didn’t do too bad yourselves, lads! pic.twitter.com/ZRLNw4ru0i — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2019

Press Association