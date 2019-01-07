News And Finally

Monday 7 January 2019

Burton Albion respond after upcoming opponents Man City thrash Rotherham 7-0

Manchester City’s 7-0 thumping of Rotherham United didn’t go unnoticed by their next cup opponents, who had an amusing reaction.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s fifth goal of the game with team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester.
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s fifth goal of the game with team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester.

By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester City’s thrashing of Rotherham has drawn an amusing reaction from Burton ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to the Etihad Stadium.

City thumped Championship outfit Rotherham 7-0 on Sunday as they moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While that looked ominous for League One Burton, who are at the Etihad on Tuesday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, the Brewers showed they could see the funny side in a post that appeared on their official Twitter account on Monday.

The Premier League champions replied with a light-hearted tweet of their own, commending Burton for their performance at the weekend – a 4-0 league win at Rochdale on Saturday.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News