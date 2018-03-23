Burglars who broke into a cafe found a hilarious note they were definitely not expecting

Independent.ie

Niugini Arabica cafe in Canberra, Australia, was victim of a burglary this week, however their home-made security system ensured that they didn’t have too much taken.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/burglars-who-broke-into-a-cafe-found-a-hilarious-note-they-were-definitely-not-expecting-36737502.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36737499.ece/5cf54/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_aa34598d-16d7-4040-b0ec-307c09db1c5e_1