Burger King tells public to ‘order from McDonald’s’

Burger King is encouraging the public to order takeaways from rival fast food chain McDonald’s.

The statement, made on social media as England prepares to go into a second national lockdown, urged people to continue to get food from restaurants to support the industry while restrictions are in place.

The chain wrote: “Order from McDonald’s.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this.

“Just like we never thought we’d be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Leon… or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here.”

We know, we never thought weâd be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

Under the new restrictions, which come into force on Thursday, restaurants will be forced to close to all but takeaway trade.

Burger King is hoping the public will make use of that option at any high street restaurant – though it did add that “a Whopper is always best”.

“Restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” the chain’s statement continued.

“So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

PA Media