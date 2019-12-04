Burger King advert mocks Vote Leave’s campaign bus

A Burger King advert has gone viral after poking fun at Vote Leave’s famous Brexit battle bus.

The advert, which appears on the side of a red London bus, says: “Another Whopper on the side of a bus. Must be an election.”

Pictured next to it is one of Burger King’s trademark burgers.

The advert mocks Vote Leave’s claims, which appeared on the side of their battle bus during the EU referendum, that the UK sends £350 million a week to the EU.

The claim has been regularly criticised since, with UK Statistics Authority chairman Sir David Nosgrove describing it as a “clear misuse” of official figures.

There was also an attempt made for Boris Johnson to face criminal prosecution over the claim, though this was dropped after the Prime Minister won a High Court challenge.

The advert has been praised on social media, with one person saying: “I’m voting Burger King for Prime Minister.”

If it's the Burger King mascot, then by all means yes. — Fjord Fjairlane (@FjordFjairlane) December 4, 2019

Another added: “Angry gammon burger anyone?”

A Burger King spokesman said: “As the Home of the Whopper, we felt that if anyone has the right to stick whoppers on the side of a bus, it’s us.

“So naturally, we’ve taken the opportunity to shine a light on our iconic Whopper in all its flame-grilled glory.”

PA Media