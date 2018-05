Buffalo wings – German police bring in crane to lift bovine fugitives

The buffalo, including two calves, escaped from a field on Sunday night and walked onto the A3 highway near Leverkusen. The road was closed temporarily, the news agency dpa reported.

Some of the creatures had to be tranquilised before they were lifted off the road (AP)

Police said they initially corralled the animals using two trucks and several patrol cars, but were not able to get them off the road.

A zoo vet was brought in to tranquilise the animals before they were lifted off. One bull had to be freed after getting stuck in a crash barrier, but was unhurt.