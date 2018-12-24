Buckingham Palace, Mount Ingino and more of 2018’s grandest Christmas displays

Nothing quite gets you into the Christmas spirit like decorating your home for the season, but some take the festivities to dizzying new heights.

This collection collates some of the most remarkable displays lighting up Christmas 2018.

Mount Ingino Christmas Tree

The City of Gubbio in Italy claims to have made the biggest Christmas tree in the world, and it’s not hard to see why.

Made from thousands of lights on the banks of Mount Ingino, the display is well over half a kilometre high and hundreds of metres across and can be viewed from 30 miles (50km) away.

The annual tradition began in 1981 and the tree is created by volunteers from the city, over which it looms.

Buckingham Palace

The Christmas Trees have arrived at Buckingham Palace!

🎥 Watch as the Marble Hall transforms for the festive season. #Christmas #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/bsdFvWbacN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 4, 2018

Footage shot inside the Queen’s London residence showed three towering Christmas trees being put in place in the vast Marble Hall near the Grand Entrance at the start of December.

Hundreds of white lights were added to the trees, which were decorated in “royal style” with Royal Collection Christmas decorations of miniature red velvet and gold crowns and embroidered state coaches.

The White House

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

Never willing to be outdone by the other side of the pond, the home of the US president has enough trees decorating its halls to fill at least a whole street of more modest homes.

First lady Melania Trump designed the decor on the theme of American Treasures.

Decorations on display include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of US cities such as New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Cardiff

(Adam Hale/PA)

Away from the government buildings, Michelle John, a 50-year-old grandmother from Cardiff, has been making awe-inspiring Christmas displays for her home for 19 years.

In 2005 Ms John was seriously injured in a car crash which left her only able to walk short distances, and she says the annual decorating helps her battle her debilitating pain.

(Adam Hale/PA)

With the help of her children, her decorations this year took almost two months to put up.

“Doing this with my family keeps me going, it really brings the light back to me,” said Ms John. “When I hear children laughing, or people stopping to say how much they love what we’ve done, it does bring me and my family happiness.

“The only thing is the electricity bills during December.”

Birmingham

More decorating veterans can be found in Birmingham, where John and Jean Copestick, both aged 75, have been covering their home in festive decor for Christmas for nearly 30 years.

The couple spend weeks preparing, such is their love for this time of year, turning their home into “Santa Claus’s helpers’ house”.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

“If I could get my hubby to leave these up all year round, I would,” Mrs Copestick said. “It’s so homely and warm and loving.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. It really is. I love it.”

Luton Airport

Finally, one of the more unique Christmas displays saw Luton Airport staff and local school children treated to a light display on the side of a plane, thanks to a collaboration with easyJet.

Ground staff also decorated the 5,000sqm easyJet hangar in Christmas lights and decorations in the 24 hours leading up to the show.

Press Association