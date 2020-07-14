Buckingham Palace gin sells out online in eight hours

The new Buckingham Palace gin, made from ingredients taken from the garden of the Queen’s London home, has already sold out online.

The Royal Collection Trust’s premium small-batch London dry gin was snapped up by fans of the spirit within eight hours of its launch.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “We’re delighted with the response.”

Another order has been placed with the supplier and the gin should be back in stock on www.rct.uk/shop in a few weeks.

Customers can register interest on the trust’s website to be notified when the tipple is available again.

The £40 bottle of gin will also be available to buy at Royal Collection shops next week when Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh reopen to the public on July 23.

Profits from the gin’s sale are a boost to the trust as it faces financial difficulties amid the “greatest challenge” in its history.

The charity, which maintains and displays the large collection of royal artefacts from artwork to furniture held in trust by the Queen for her heirs and the nation, is facing predicting losses of £30 million over the next year because of the pandemic.

Infused with citrus and herbal notes, the 42% ABV 70cl gin is derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are collected from the Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves.

It will also be served at future official events at the palace.

The Queen is a fan of a gin cocktail.

Her favourite drink is gin and Dubonnet – one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, with ice cubes and a slice of lemon – which she is said to enjoy immediately before lunch.

