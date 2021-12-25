Brothers regift same sweets at Christmas for decades

Two brothers in New Hampshire in the US have got their Christmas regifting skills down to a fine art — they have been passing the same sweets back and forth for more than 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a Frankford Santa’s Candy Book with assorted fruit flavours to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric would not like it.

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric said. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember’.”

But Ryan immediately recognised it. They have been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges.

Ryan said the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding: “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear.”

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff’s department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan turned to a group on social media for ideas.

Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carol singers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we’re both going to say it’s ourself, right?” said Ryan. “We’re never going to give in.”