British Library compares Met Gala outfits to medieval art

The outfits worn at this year’s Met Gala inspired comparisons with medieval art from the British Library.

The theme of the gala event this year was In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, which aimed to celebrate inspirational American designers.

Among those taking note of the fashion show – which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – was the British Library, which could not help but compare the celebrity looks with slightly more dated works of art.

Met Gala looks as Medieval art: a thread pic.twitter.com/bKoZHsQh7u — The British Library (@britishlibrary) September 14, 2021

“Met Gala looks as Medieval art: a thread,” tweeted @britishlibrary, which has 1.8 million followers.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wore an elaborate pastel pink, blue and green outfit, with puffed sleeves, depicting a world map and a male couple kissing.

His outfit was compared to an image of a man praying in the sea – probably not what Levy was going for.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X’s metallic gold jumpsuit did not escape the eye of the library either.

His shiny uniform was compared to an ancient book cover, adorned with jewels and a gold figure.

Meanwhile, reality star Kim Kardashian has courted attention from many corners of society, but possibly not the British Library.

Her head-to-toe black ensemble, featuring a long ponytail, was compared to a posing crow.

If next year’s theme is medieval artworks, many celebrities would appear to have their costumes sorted.