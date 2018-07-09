News And Finally

Monday 9 July 2018

Britain’s favourite ice lolly has been revealed – and it’s highly controversial

Did your lolly of choice make the top 10?

Customers queue at an ice cream van (David Young/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Is a Magnum an ice lolly? Whatever your answer to that question, some 28% of Britons named the chocolate-coated ice cream as their favourite ice lolly in a recent survey.

A poll by YouGov gave respondents a free choice – they weren’t just picking from a pre-determined list – which means enough people were happy to label it a lolly for it to take the title.

In joint second place were the tri-coloured Fab and Solero.

But Magnum’s win has been overshadowed by debate over whether it deserved a spot in the competition at all – alongside other interlopers.

Twister picked up 7% of the vote, while Feast secured 6%.

People were demanding a poll re-run, in the hope that their lolly of choice could topple Magnum, or tried to get it banned from the competition.

Rounding out the top 10 on YouGov’s list were Calippo (5%), Orange (3%), Cornetto (3%), Fruit Pastille (3%) and Mivvi (2%).

Let’s hope the ice cream van jingles around the corner sometime soon to fuel the debate.

Press Association

