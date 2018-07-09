Is a Magnum an ice lolly? Whatever your answer to that question, some 28% of Britons named the chocolate-coated ice cream as their favourite ice lolly in a recent survey.

Is a Magnum an ice lolly? Whatever your answer to that question, some 28% of Britons named the chocolate-coated ice cream as their favourite ice lolly in a recent survey.

Britain’s favourite ice lolly has been revealed – and it’s highly controversial

A poll by YouGov gave respondents a free choice – they weren’t just picking from a pre-determined list – which means enough people were happy to label it a lolly for it to take the title.

In joint second place were the tri-coloured Fab and Solero.

But Magnum’s win has been overshadowed by debate over whether it deserved a spot in the competition at all – alongside other interlopers.

What is Britain's favourite ice lolly? Here are the top 5:

Magnum - 28%

Fab - 8%

Solero - 8%

Twister - 7%

Feast - 6%https://t.co/TBR2uygOiT pic.twitter.com/z7fo2QX54F — YouGov (@YouGov) July 9, 2018

Twister picked up 7% of the vote, while Feast secured 6%.

I am not having this. Magnum is cheating. It's just a choc ice with a stick. If I shove a stick into a pork chop it doesn't make it a pork lolly. https://t.co/RaSFzqlBDP — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) July 9, 2018

Britain doesn't seem to know what an ice lolly is. https://t.co/QerferDlMS — Ed Jennings (@Ed_Jennings) July 9, 2018

a. Magnum is an ice cream, not a lolly. b. Anyone who doesn't choose Twister is just wrong. https://t.co/bwBLI6DOVP — David Acheson (@_DavidAcheson_) July 9, 2018

2x of these aren't an ice Lolly.



This is a hill I am prepared to melt on! https://t.co/W6Key10GML — Hisham (@HishamElfar) July 9, 2018

People were demanding a poll re-run, in the hope that their lolly of choice could topple Magnum, or tried to get it banned from the competition.

Firstly, a Magnum and a Feast are NOT ice lollys.



Idiots.



Secondly, the best ice lolly is a Strawberry Split. https://t.co/xUYut08r24 — Ross Hastie (@ThatRossHastie) July 9, 2018

ALL OF THESE ARE ICE-CREAMS AND WHO LEFT OUT CALIPPOS? https://t.co/PRjoynKQBD — Stephanie Faye 🌄🍔🏂 (@StephanieEphani) July 9, 2018

what about the rocket ice lolly, this is a disgrace https://t.co/lZh7xWnNaz — Siraj Datoo (@dats) July 9, 2018

Rounding out the top 10 on YouGov’s list were Calippo (5%), Orange (3%), Cornetto (3%), Fruit Pastille (3%) and Mivvi (2%).

Let’s hope the ice cream van jingles around the corner sometime soon to fuel the debate.

Press Association