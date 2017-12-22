British passports will return to having blue covers after Brexit, the Government has confirmed.

Britain is ‘returning’ to blue passports and the internet has a lot of feelings

The new blue and gold passports, without the European Union insignia, will be phased in from March 29 2019, more than 30 years since the UK last had blue passports.

The new passports will look like this, according to the Home Office. The Conservative government said the new passport is “an expression of our independence and sovereignty – a document that symbolises our citizenship of a proud, great nation”.

It also said “leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world.” On social media, however, reactions to the new passport varied.

Some expressed they’d rather be able to travel freely than own a shiny blue passport. “What does this new passport do?”

“It’s blue.”

“Can I use it to travel freely and work in 26 neighbouring countries?”

“No - but look, it’s blue.” — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) December 22, 2017 You get an iconic blue passport that limits your ability to travel.

pic.twitter.com/YY7lqRSUrn — Snow phia ❄️ (@SophiaCannon) December 22, 2017 Others are questioning if Britain really is returning to a blue passport – the new edition certainly looks different from the pre-burgundy edition.

Why does BBC keep banging on about “return” to old blue passport. New passport is nothing like the old blue, which was almost black. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) December 22, 2017 It is also worth noting that Britain was allowed to choose any colour it wanted for its passport, even pre-Brexit, but chose a standard format which the EU drew up. The brand new blue passport was a hit with some on the social network, though.

I’m young enough never to have a blue passport but this makes me so excited. An EU passport no longer! 🇬🇧 — James Bundy (@Bundy_James7) December 22, 2017 So excited for my new blue passport. That’s what I call taking back control. #passport #takebackcontrol — Christian Perrin (@ChristianPerrin) December 22, 2017 Twitter users also had other ideas on how Britain could jazz up their travel documents.

I would want a glittery rainbow passport as a minimum for people to start trying to get me excited for it pic.twitter.com/8reRLJvF89 — Emma Daniel (@huxley06) December 22, 2017 nothing but respect for my passport pic.twitter.com/GTA0ylTDOo — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) December 22, 2017 The subject has clearly sparked debate.

I'll be honest, I couldn't care less which colour my passport is but I am quite enjoying how angry all this is making people. — James Clark (@MotoClark) December 22, 2017 My design ideas for a new British passport:



1. Make the cover Burberry check.

2. When it opens, a pop up Victoria sponge cake appears with Mary Berry’s face iced onto it.

3. On page 3, have a vintage Samantha Fox picture. — esthero'mooredonohoe (@estheromd) December 22, 2017

Press Association