Brexit message hidden in newspaper crossword spotted by eagle-eyed puzzlers

A crossword compiler hid a not-too-subtle message about Brexit in their latest puzzle.

The cryptic crossword in Thursday’s Guardian, set by Philistine, featured some hidden words if puzzlers read horizontally across the top and bottom lines.

One of the easier puzzles to solve in today's Guardian cryptic was the setter's views on Britain's departure from the EU... pic.twitter.com/GS3B66nqnE — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) September 12, 2019

The message added by the setter, whose real name is Samer Nashef, read: “Bollocks to Brexit.”

Eagle-eyed readers of the left-leaning newspaper took to Twitter once they spotted the Easter egg.

While one described it as “genius” and another said it was “perfect”, Twitter user James Stewart Laing joked: “I’m for remain but that wins most urban elite injoke ever!”

PA Media