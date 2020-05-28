BrewDog launches Barnard Castle beer in dig at Dominic Cummings controversy

Scottish brewer BrewDog has launched a new beer in response to the Dominic Cummings controversy (Brewdog/PA)

Scottish brewer BrewDog has launched a new beer in response to the Dominic Cummings controversy, with profits going towards making hand sanitiser for the NHS.

The name of Barnard Castle Eye Test Hazy IPA was voted for by fans and it is available for pre-order online.

All profits made from sales of the beer, which costs £16.95 for 12 cans, will help fund BrewDog’s production of free sanitiser for the NHS and healthcare charities.

Inspired by recent events weâre thinking of making a new @BrewDog beer.



But what should we call it? pic.twitter.com/xEpBlXZ0HM — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) May 26, 2020

Described as a “short-sighted beer for tall stories”, the New England, Old School IPA is “dry-hopped with pineapple, mango and a hint of lime” and is 6% ABV.

Fans were given the chance to vote on names for the beer, which included Cummings & Goings, 260 Miles, and Stay At Homes.

Demand since the announcement has been so high that the online shop has crashed several times due to the high volume of visitors.

