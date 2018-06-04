Brazil’s World Cup ad contains an excellent reference to THAT airport commercial

Twenty years ago the sportswear company produced an advert with Roberto Carlos and other members of the Brazil squad, but crucially, they produced it with Ronaldo.

The 1998 commercial shows the players playing football through an airport, culminating in a chance for Ronaldo to score between two posts. See if you can spot the reference to it in the 2018 ad.

Nosso futebol nasce nas ruas, na várzea, nos gramados. Nosso futebol inspira o mundo. Isso aqui é #SeleçãoBrasileira. Somos #GigantesPorNatureza. Essa camisa tem história. Vai na #Brasileiragem pic.twitter.com/Ap8MPzs7xq — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 3, 2018

At the 37-second mark that’s Ronaldo, top scorer at the 2002 World Cup, hitting the post as he attempts to slot the ball home.