Monday 23 April 2018

Brands rush to congratulate the royals as Kate gives birth to baby boy

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World created a chocolate rocking horse for the new baby (Cadbury/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Brands have been quick to pass on their messages of congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they welcomed a baby boy on April 23.

The yet-to-be-named prince was born at 11.01am with canny social media managers posting out messages with a nod to their own product along with messages to the royals.

From toasting the birth with brands of tea to celebrating with a card or chocolate, here’s some of those keen to pass on their well-wishes.

Doughnut firm Krispy Kreme called the news “sweet” while Ahmad Tea spoke of the “beau-tea-ful baby boy”.

In fact, tea companies were particularly on message with the announcement.

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World created a chocolate rocking horse for the new baby, after previously making a chocolate pram for Princess Charlotte and a chocolate cot with toys for Prince George.

It weighs around 30kg – the equivalent of 667 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk – and was made by Dawn Jenks and Doona Oluban over two days.

Elsewhere, brands tried to use the royal birth to speak to other new parents about possible new purchases from life assurance to new cars.

And generally, share their messages in ways befitting their brand.

