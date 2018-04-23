Brands rush to congratulate the royals as Kate gives birth to baby boy
Well-wishes are flooding social media.
Brands have been quick to pass on their messages of congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they welcomed a baby boy on April 23.
The yet-to-be-named prince was born at 11.01am with canny social media managers posting out messages with a nod to their own product along with messages to the royals.
From toasting the birth with brands of tea to celebrating with a card or chocolate, here’s some of those keen to pass on their well-wishes.
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the arrival of their new baby boy! 💙💙💙 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/dwt0yzmeZB— Hallmark (@Hallmark) April 23, 2018
It’s a boy! Congratulations to Kate and William on the birth of their third baby. Perhaps they’ll celebrate with these adorable new arrivals...🍼 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/K6rfxxBFWo— Hummingbird Bakery (@hummingbbakery) April 23, 2018
It's a boy! 😄💙— Smyths Toys UK (@SmythsToysUK) April 23, 2018
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child (and the fifth in line to the throne 👑) 👶🇬🇧 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/743QsVxg5Z
Doughnut firm Krispy Kreme called the news “sweet” while Ahmad Tea spoke of the “beau-tea-ful baby boy”.
Aww, a Royal Baby Boy, such sweet news 👶🍼👑#Congratulations #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/lxUwvzWE9j— Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) April 23, 2018
Congratulations to William and Kate on the birth of their beau-tea-ful baby boy! #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/tUwbwnMVJy— Ahmad Tea (@ahmadteaUK) April 23, 2018
In fact, tea companies were particularly on message with the announcement.
Congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William for the arrival of their little boy - we're raising a toast with our own little cup of joy! 👑 #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/598OWruGRE— Clipper Teas (@clipperteas) April 23, 2018
Celebrating with a cup of the good stuff! Congratulations to HRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their new baby boy 👶 > https://t.co/sTfuQ4knEP #FortnumsTea pic.twitter.com/M5zZQPwwtV— Fortnum & Mason (@Fortnums) April 23, 2018
Chocolatiers at Cadbury World created a chocolate rocking horse for the new baby, after previously making a chocolate pram for Princess Charlotte and a chocolate cot with toys for Prince George.
It weighs around 30kg – the equivalent of 667 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk – and was made by Dawn Jenks and Doona Oluban over two days.
Elsewhere, brands tried to use the royal birth to speak to other new parents about possible new purchases from life assurance to new cars.
It's a boy!! 👶 👑 Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of the Prince of Cambridge. If your little prince or princess is under 4, you can get £15,000 Free Parent Life Cover, per parent, per child for 12 months #RoyalBaby— Aviva UK Support (@AvivaUKSupport) April 23, 2018
Congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby boy. 👶👑 They'll be needing one of these now! 😉 #GrandC4SpaceTourer #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/0eves96Lh1— Citroën UK (@CitroenUK) April 23, 2018
And generally, share their messages in ways befitting their brand.
It's a boy! Congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the safe arrival of the new #royalbaby. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tO7PogA3oL— East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) April 23, 2018
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the arrival of their baby boy! #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/izm6jkAn90— Flybe ✈ (@flybe) April 23, 2018
Press Association