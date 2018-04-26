Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands

Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.

It's not everyday we get a new recruit at age 4, but Auggie wants to be a police officer! Auggie, who lives with Leukemia, and we wanted to make his wish come true. #AuggieSuperPowers pic.twitter.com/oN2uY6mdZj — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) April 26, 2018

On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.

Auggie with his badge

He also got to take a seat in a police helicopter.