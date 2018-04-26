News And Finally

Thursday 26 April 2018

Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands

Four-year-old Auggie Powers made himself right at home.

Auggie with the police department
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A young boy being treated for leukaemia was given an opportunity to join his local police force for the day.

Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.

On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.

ipanews_b1f22e5d-62ae-4817-a262-7670cd08bcf8_embedded620980
Auggie with his badge

He also got to take a seat in a police helicopter.

ipanews_b1f22e5d-62ae-4817-a262-7670cd08bcf8_embedded620987
Auggie in the helicopter

And spent some time with the canine unit – where he took a particular liking to K9 Officer Onyx.

ipanews_b1f22e5d-62ae-4817-a262-7670cd08bcf8_embedded620992
Auggie meeting Officer Onyx

He also saw some of the incredible police equipment, such as armoured vehicles.

ipanews_b1f22e5d-62ae-4817-a262-7670cd08bcf8_embedded621002
Auggie with armoured vehicle
ipanews_b1f22e5d-62ae-4817-a262-7670cd08bcf8_embedded621023
Auggie with officers outside vehicle

And even enjoyed a pizza party.

“Welcome Officer Auggie,” Twitter user @BradsB2652 commented. “Wishing you the best.”

Press Association

