Thursday 3 January 2019

Bournemouth and Watford’s six-goal first half stunned fans on social media

Well that escalated quickly.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

One of the most chaotic first halves in Premier League history unfolded at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth and Watford went in at the break drawing 3-3.

Watford looked to have the game under control at 2-0 thanks to Troy Deeney’s double, before Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson levelled things up.

The Hornets’ Ken Sema netted one minute later to re-establish his side’s lead, before Ryan Fraser delighted the home crowd by drawing the Cherries level once again.

It’s fair to say nobody saw that coming.

Meanwhile the fans enjoyed the new year chaos, revelling in the sight of a goal glut.

Meanwhile the BBC’s vidiprinter was dominated by proceedings on the south coast, such was the frequency of the goals.

It won’t be last on Match Of The Day, that’s for sure…

Fantasy football managers with defenders from either side won’t have been pleased, however.

But while this was indeed a rare occasion, it might surprise some fans to know that it’s only been around three years since the last six-goal first half in the Premier League.

What a division.

Press Association

