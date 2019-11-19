Boris Johnson replaced by puppies thanks to new online tool

Internet users sick of politics can replace Boris Johnson with pictures of puppies thanks to a new online tool.

Internet users sick of politics can replace Boris Johnson with pictures of puppies thanks to a new online tool.

The Paw-ry Party is available to users of Google Chrome and will remove all pictures of the PM from websites or search engine results, replacing them with images of dogs randomly selected from PlaceDog.net.

Relax and escape political stress, simply replace Boris Johnson with cute dogs, it's as easy as this...



Click here https://t.co/rxFJQfgwM7 to rid Boris from your computer!



Tweet us your favourite changes from your own browser using #ThePawryParty hashtag! pic.twitter.com/Hnc6mv9SqU — The Paw-ry Party (@ThePawryParty) November 15, 2019

It is designed for people who are “fed up of hearing about Boris, Brexit and now, an upcoming General Election”, according to Impression, the digital marketing agency that developed it in response to requests from its own staff.

“Research suggests that Brexit uncertainty and the political reporting around it has been negatively affecting mental health for many Brits,” said Impression founder Aaron Dicks. “Alongside this, multiple people have mentioned that having an office dog cheers them up, so this Chrome extension seemed like an obvious solution to supporting better mental health for our employees, and for anyone else who might need it.

“Regardless of your political views, we hope this app can provide some respite from the constant stream of Brexit-related headlines!”

The extension is available from the Chrome Web Store.

PA Media