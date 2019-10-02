Boris Johnson joins Snapchat

The Prime Minister announced the move with a tweet on Wednesday morning, about an hour before he was due to deliver his keynote speech at the Conservative conference in Manchester, saying it would give followers a chance to “see more about what I’m doing as your Prime Minister”.

Hi folks, I’m now on Snapchat so you can see more about what I’m doing as your Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/ivdPgDP4Zn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2019

Snapchat allows users to share images and videos with friends or followers and grew its reputation on the fact that messages would disappear after a short period of time, a feature that has since been adopted by Facebook-owned rival Instagram’s Stories feature.

The Prime Minister used his first posts on Snapchat to reiterate his priorities, including “get Brexit done”, “better hospitals” and “20,000 more police”.

Mr Johnson has more than a million followers on his personal Twitter account, nearly 750,000 on Facebook and around 200,000 on Instagram.

The move to join Snapchat is perhaps an attempt to connect with younger voters as the platform is particularly popular with those under 30.

The app, which has 203 million daily users according to figures released this summer, is perhaps best known for its popular face filters.

PA Media