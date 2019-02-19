Boots on heads next trend, London Fashion Week show suggests

Wearing a number of boots on your head looks set to be next autumn’s hot new trend if London Fashion Week is anything to go by.

Models took to the Izzue – pronounced “issue” – catwalk wearing heavy black boots draped precariously over their heads in a look that may or may not translate to high street rails.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

In a show that attracted singer Lily Allen to the front row, other models strutted out wearing what appeared to be coats and jumpers tied tightly around their faces.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Another had his head covered in what looked to be a form of gilet draped with dog tag necklaces while managing to look only mildly confused.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The show is the Hong Kong label’s first at London Fashion Week.

The label says it embodies “British punk, the anarchic and rebellious spirit that London has come to stand for”, adding that it has a “genuine connection to British youth culture”.

Established in 1999 Izzue has transformed from a Hong Kong label to a leading Asian fashion brand with more than 90 stores throughout Greater China, Singapore, Canada and the UK.

