News And Finally

Thursday 31 May 2018

Boo boo trucks and battle unicorns! Parents reveal their kids’ unique vocabulary

Their choice of words would certainly make an interesting dictionary.

Snow headphones (Getty Images)
Snow headphones (Getty Images)

By Press Association Reporters

Children are pretty good at making new words – just ask the legion of parents on Twitter.

Well, historical romance novelist Tessa Dare did just that when her friend’s five-year-old saw a crow and called it a “Halloween eagle”, leading people to share their children’s creative vocabulary…

For starters, why can’t a rhino be known as a “battle unicorn”?

When ambulances = boo boo trucks, and bed sheets = bed skins.

Snow headphones would make a pretty good alternative name for earmuffs, don’t you think?

Hand socks! Why didn’t we think of this?

From now, cartwheels should definitely be known as “starfish circles”.

And harmonica as “cowboy trumpet”.

Ravioli is actually just a bunch of “pasta rockets”.

Quiet doggies slippers anyone?

When vultures become “flamingo witches”.

Which then of course leads to…

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News