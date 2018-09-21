It started off as a little cat tapping on a table but when someone added bongos to the original, a meme was born.

Bongo Cat is now so much more than a cat playing the bongos

Now it seems you can’t escape Bongo Cat on social media, playing everything from keyboards and electric guitar to rubber chickens (really).

That first tweet was posted back in May, but interest in the cat has returned this month after Ditzy Flama, who made the first Bongo Cat, posted an extended YouTube video stating “I remade my tweet that I did because why not”.

With a pumping soundtrack to boot, here’s our favourite musical cat in more and more elaborate takes.

1. Simply does it.

2. Fancy bongos

3. Them chickens.

4. Daft Punk

5. Orchestral take

6. Not a two-frame bongo-playing cat anymore

FULL VERSION IS HERE! (bongo cat - Roselia Edition)



remember when this meme was about 2 frames of a cat playing bongos #bongocat #roselia #bandori pic.twitter.com/VQoAK9BWGx — Rei (@Reileky) September 19, 2018

7. There’s a club mix

8. And a Take On Me take

And of course an Africa version was in much demand…

I have yet to see an Africa by To to version of #BongoCat. I mean, is it even a meme if we don't have that? Someone make some moves. pic.twitter.com/1AeJgFvOH5 — B L A C K O P S [On The Twitch] (@BlackOpsTtv) September 20, 2018

Nevermind I found one and it’s everything I hoped it would be — Pearce Raines (@PearceRaines123) September 20, 2018

9 …so here it is in full

