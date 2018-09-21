Bongo Cat is now so much more than a cat playing the bongos
The cat has upped its musical skills.
It started off as a little cat tapping on a table but when someone added bongos to the original, a meme was born.
May 7, 2018
Now it seems you can’t escape Bongo Cat on social media, playing everything from keyboards and electric guitar to rubber chickens (really).
That first tweet was posted back in May, but interest in the cat has returned this month after Ditzy Flama, who made the first Bongo Cat, posted an extended YouTube video stating “I remade my tweet that I did because why not”.
With a pumping soundtrack to boot, here’s our favourite musical cat in more and more elaborate takes.
1. Simply does it.
Someone on Instagram requested the Cup Song, so here we go again.#BongoCat @StrayRogue @DitzyFlama pic.twitter.com/pkBuxeVaSF— SAM C: (@sam_concklin) September 20, 2018
2. Fancy bongos
September 9, 2018
3. Them chickens.
time well spent..#BongoCat pic.twitter.com/xnhzPC92oB— doodlelotl (@Doodlelot) September 20, 2018
4. Daft Punk
Pos hice este Bongo The "Daft Punk" Cat 🙃#BongoCat #Cat #meme #obo pic.twitter.com/DFgPQFHDNO— Jack ~ (@JackPointJP) September 21, 2018
5. Orchestral take
I did it. I made a Bongo Cat meme. #BongoCat #Halo pic.twitter.com/pxnkT5jU21— Fox_ScotYT (@FoxScotYT) September 19, 2018
6. Not a two-frame bongo-playing cat anymore
FULL VERSION IS HERE! (bongo cat - Roselia Edition)— Rei (@Reileky) September 19, 2018
remember when this meme was about 2 frames of a cat playing bongos #bongocat #roselia #bandori pic.twitter.com/VQoAK9BWGx
7. There’s a club mix
ily discord pic.twitter.com/HRsleCbCPK— Aphexx, Raccoon Lord (@aaphexx) September 19, 2018
8. And a Take On Me take
September 9, 2018
And of course an Africa version was in much demand…
I have yet to see an Africa by To to version of #BongoCat. I mean, is it even a meme if we don't have that? Someone make some moves. pic.twitter.com/1AeJgFvOH5— B L A C K O P S [On The Twitch] (@BlackOpsTtv) September 20, 2018
Nevermind I found one and it’s everything I hoped it would be— Pearce Raines (@PearceRaines123) September 20, 2018
9 …so here it is in full
