Thursday 29 March 2018

Bolton and Aston Villa traded blows on Twitter, but who came out on top?

It was all a bit cringey.

An Aston Villa flag and a Bolton Wanderers corner flag at the Macron Stadium (David Davies/PA, Anthony Devlin/Empics)
By Max McLean, Press Association

When Aston Villa’s social media team posted a standard pre-match tweet to motivate their fans, they probably didn’t expect Bolton to come for them in their mentions.

Wanderers beat promotion-chasing Villa 1-0 at the Macron Stadium in the teams’ most recent outing, but Villa were staying positive.

However, Bolton weren’t quite done celebrating their victory, which kept them six points above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Villa responded by reminding Bolton of their lofty league position in comparison with their northern rivals.

But Bolton reminded the midlands side that a play-off spot leaves a lot of work to be done when it comes to promotion.

Villa came back with a standard Office reference, and it appeared to do the trick, ending the conversation.

All that’s left is to see if Bolton respond by putting Villa’s stapler in a bowl of jelly.

