Bolton and Aston Villa traded blows on Twitter, but who came out on top?
It was all a bit cringey.
When Aston Villa’s social media team posted a standard pre-match tweet to motivate their fans, they probably didn’t expect Bolton to come for them in their mentions.
Wanderers beat promotion-chasing Villa 1-0 at the Macron Stadium in the teams’ most recent outing, but Villa were staying positive.
📈👊 Tough defeat to take last time out at @OfficialBWFC but let's not forget how good we've been on the road this season!— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) March 28, 2018
Next stop, @HullCity!#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/dE2WbkpeEl
However, Bolton weren’t quite done celebrating their victory, which kept them six points above the relegation zone in the Championship.
😏#BWFC 🐘 🏰 pic.twitter.com/jW0UrCd5B3— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) March 29, 2018
Villa responded by reminding Bolton of their lofty league position in comparison with their northern rivals.
When you realise we have 30 points more over the season 🙊#AVFC pic.twitter.com/osOvncP28x— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) March 29, 2018
But Bolton reminded the midlands side that a play-off spot leaves a lot of work to be done when it comes to promotion.
When you realise you'll still be in the @SkyBetChamp next season... 🙈#BWFC 🐘 🏰 pic.twitter.com/ZSG30sUpTs— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) March 29, 2018
Villa came back with a standard Office reference, and it appeared to do the trick, ending the conversation.
March 29, 2018
All that’s left is to see if Bolton respond by putting Villa’s stapler in a bowl of jelly.
