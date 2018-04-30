‘Body odour is the key to success’: Biologists share advice for life from animals
From running away to sleeping lots, not all of this advice is suitable for humans.
What advice would animals give to humans for a fulfilling life?
Rainforest ecologist and PhD student Robin Hayward asked his fellow biologists on Twitter to share the best advice from the species that they study using the hashtag #AdviceFromNature.
Biology twitter! What's your study species' #AdviceFromNature? I think we could all do with seeing some accurate but terrible advice on this hashtag 😁 https://t.co/26uShdeJZq— Robin Hayward (@CanopyRobin) April 28, 2018
The replies will teach you some odd things about animals.
Power naps are key
Ants' #AdviceFromNature -body odor is the key to success -you only need 60sec power naps -there's nothing you and a million friends can't do https://t.co/gXUIWtkpWF— ◤◢ PK ◤◢ (@featheredstuff) April 29, 2018
Yeast has some solid advice on dealing with enemies and friends
Yeast. #AdviceFromNature— Ben Schulz (@bnschlz) April 29, 2018
1/ Travel far by tricking flies to eat you https://t.co/5fABuEZZni
2/ Turn food into wine to kill your enemies https://t.co/EUKZxk17MD
3/ When everything is gone, hug your friends https://t.co/0K5CJktpZG https://t.co/lwoloNmCVC
It seems lobsters live in the Hunger Games
#AdviceFromNature— Travis Nielsen (@AzurigenMCS) April 28, 2018
What I've learned from lobster:
- everything wants to kill you, hide to survive
- cannibalism is okay
- when fighting for dominance, piss in you opponents face
- kill!
- being an aggressive jerk is the key to survival when you are delicious.#BeTheLobster https://t.co/Fyf2aD5v4T
Antarctic penguins discourage leadership and flirt loudly
Advice from an Antarctic penguin:— The Gonzo Scientist (@GonzoScientist1) April 29, 2018
🐧Always return home, irrespective of flood, potential collapse, food avail.
🐧Never be a leader, you might die.
🐧 Use your neighbours resources to better your own home.
🐧Loud flirting is 👍.
🐧Pooping everywhere is fine.#AdviceFromNature https://t.co/L3iSPCCTh0
Bats seem to have life figured out
#AdviceFromNature Bats: Sleep in all day. Eat your bodyweight in food each night. Spend your time screaming so loud that no-one else can even hear you. Have the most acrobatic sex possible. 😂 Most importantly, always help a friend out if they need it 😊 #altruism— Livvy 🦇 (@croppley) April 28, 2018
Endophytes are organisms which live inside plants
If you work together to support people (organisms) vastly different to you, everybody will benefit, fighting stress and disease together.— Gareth Raynes (@FrndlyBacteria) April 29, 2018
Then they will grow big and strong, and you can live inside them. #endophytes #AdviceFromNature https://t.co/pNiol2eO0K
Snails are a bit problematic – take their advice with a pinch of salt
#AdviceFromNature from snails 🐌:— Maxime Dahirel (@mdahirel) April 28, 2018
- take your time, you'll get there
- stab and chemically manipulate your partners to get babies at their expense (hmmm...)
- in case of problems, stay in your shell and wait, problem will go away eventually https://t.co/v9j6KFxQAb
Drosophila (fruit flies) have a very British solution to illness
Drosophila: if you feel a bit poorly, head for the strongest booze you can find and drink till it kills the disease— Tom Price (@TomARPrice) April 29, 2018
From tiny creatures to large ones, sticking together is a theme
#AdviceFromNature courtesy of #elephants:— Vicky Boult (@vlboult) April 30, 2018
- be nosey 🐘
- ladies: stick together! 🐘
- with age comes wisdom (so listen to granny) 🐘 https://t.co/KZdY741Nqj
Birds encourage you to take a gap yah
Birds:— Jessica McLaughlin (@jfmclaughlin92) April 28, 2018
-why face your problems (ie, the looming darkness of winter) when you can run away to another hemisphere instead
-you're at your most attractive when singing LOUDLY at 4 AM
-embrace your inner therapod #AdviceFromNature
On the theme of running away from your problems, ground squirrels advise you to sleep
#AdviceFromNature from ground squirrels:— Edna Chiang (@EdnaChiang) April 29, 2018
- Binge eating is encouraged
- The thicc-er, the better
- When times get tough, just go to sleep for 6 months until things get better pic.twitter.com/XTjoVWfxkG
… so do bears
Bear advice for a happy life:— Sky Stevens (@sky_lepidus) April 28, 2018
Pig out. Sleep for awhile. Repeat. #AdviceFromNature https://t.co/HEYHOXx6WE
