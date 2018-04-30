News And Finally

Monday 30 April 2018

‘Body odour is the key to success’: Biologists share advice for life from animals

From running away to sleeping lots, not all of this advice is suitable for humans.

These beings have some great advice (Nick Ansell/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

What advice would animals give to humans for a fulfilling life?

Rainforest ecologist and PhD student Robin Hayward asked his fellow biologists on Twitter to share the best advice from the species that they study using the hashtag #AdviceFromNature.

The replies will teach you some odd things about animals.

Power naps are key

Hot Dog Ants GIF by GIPHY Studios Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

Yeast has some solid advice on dealing with enemies and friends

It seems lobsters live in the Hunger Games

Exercising Spongebob Squarepants GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Antarctic penguins discourage leadership and flirt loudly

Bats seem to have life figured out

Mickey Mouse Bats GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Endophytes are organisms which live inside plants

Snails are a bit problematic – take their advice with a pinch of salt

Son Yard GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Drosophila (fruit flies) have a very British solution to illness

From tiny creatures to large ones, sticking together is a theme

Birds encourage you to take a gap yah

On the theme of running away from your problems, ground squirrels advise you to sleep

… so do bears

Bear GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

