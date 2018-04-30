What advice would animals give to humans for a fulfilling life?

‘Body odour is the key to success’: Biologists share advice for life from animals

Rainforest ecologist and PhD student Robin Hayward asked his fellow biologists on Twitter to share the best advice from the species that they study using the hashtag #AdviceFromNature.

Biology twitter! What's your study species' #AdviceFromNature? I think we could all do with seeing some accurate but terrible advice on this hashtag 😁 https://t.co/26uShdeJZq — Robin Hayward (@CanopyRobin) April 28, 2018 The replies will teach you some odd things about animals. Power naps are key

Ants' #AdviceFromNature -body odor is the key to success -you only need 60sec power naps -there's nothing you and a million friends can't do https://t.co/gXUIWtkpWF — ◤◢ PK ◤◢ (@featheredstuff) April 29, 2018 Yeast has some solid advice on dealing with enemies and friends Yeast. #AdviceFromNature

1/ Travel far by tricking flies to eat you https://t.co/5fABuEZZni

2/ Turn food into wine to kill your enemies https://t.co/EUKZxk17MD

3/ When everything is gone, hug your friends https://t.co/0K5CJktpZG https://t.co/lwoloNmCVC — Ben Schulz (@bnschlz) April 29, 2018 It seems lobsters live in the Hunger Games

#AdviceFromNature

What I've learned from lobster:

- everything wants to kill you, hide to survive

- cannibalism is okay

- when fighting for dominance, piss in you opponents face

- kill!

- being an aggressive jerk is the key to survival when you are delicious.#BeTheLobster https://t.co/Fyf2aD5v4T — Travis Nielsen (@AzurigenMCS) April 28, 2018 Antarctic penguins discourage leadership and flirt loudly Advice from an Antarctic penguin:

🐧Always return home, irrespective of flood, potential collapse, food avail.

🐧Never be a leader, you might die.

🐧 Use your neighbours resources to better your own home.

🐧Loud flirting is 👍.

🐧Pooping everywhere is fine.#AdviceFromNature https://t.co/L3iSPCCTh0 — The Gonzo Scientist (@GonzoScientist1) April 29, 2018 Bats seem to have life figured out

#AdviceFromNature Bats: Sleep in all day. Eat your bodyweight in food each night. Spend your time screaming so loud that no-one else can even hear you. Have the most acrobatic sex possible. 😂 Most importantly, always help a friend out if they need it 😊 #altruism — Livvy 🦇 (@croppley) April 28, 2018 Endophytes are organisms which live inside plants If you work together to support people (organisms) vastly different to you, everybody will benefit, fighting stress and disease together.



Then they will grow big and strong, and you can live inside them. #endophytes #AdviceFromNature https://t.co/pNiol2eO0K — Gareth Raynes (@FrndlyBacteria) April 29, 2018 Snails are a bit problematic – take their advice with a pinch of salt

#AdviceFromNature from snails 🐌:

- take your time, you'll get there

- stab and chemically manipulate your partners to get babies at their expense (hmmm...)

- in case of problems, stay in your shell and wait, problem will go away eventually https://t.co/v9j6KFxQAb — Maxime Dahirel (@mdahirel) April 28, 2018 Drosophila (fruit flies) have a very British solution to illness

Drosophila: if you feel a bit poorly, head for the strongest booze you can find and drink till it kills the disease — Tom Price (@TomARPrice) April 29, 2018 From tiny creatures to large ones, sticking together is a theme

#AdviceFromNature courtesy of #elephants:

- be nosey 🐘

- ladies: stick together! 🐘

- with age comes wisdom (so listen to granny) 🐘 https://t.co/KZdY741Nqj — Vicky Boult (@vlboult) April 30, 2018 Birds encourage you to take a gap yah Birds:

-why face your problems (ie, the looming darkness of winter) when you can run away to another hemisphere instead

-you're at your most attractive when singing LOUDLY at 4 AM

-embrace your inner therapod #AdviceFromNature — Jessica McLaughlin (@jfmclaughlin92) April 28, 2018 On the theme of running away from your problems, ground squirrels advise you to sleep

#AdviceFromNature from ground squirrels:

- Binge eating is encouraged

- The thicc-er, the better

- When times get tough, just go to sleep for 6 months until things get better pic.twitter.com/XTjoVWfxkG — Edna Chiang (@EdnaChiang) April 29, 2018 … so do bears Bear advice for a happy life:



Pig out. Sleep for awhile. Repeat. #AdviceFromNature https://t.co/HEYHOXx6WE — Sky Stevens (@sky_lepidus) April 28, 2018

