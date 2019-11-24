A blind border collie is looking for a new home with his best friend — who acts as his guide dog.

A blind border collie is looking for a new home with his best friend — who acts as his guide dog.

Blind border collie looking for new home with his ‘guide dog’ best friend

Nine-year-old border collies Bess and Roy were found tied up in the woods in Cumbria and taken to the RSPCA.

The charity believes they were previously working collies on a farm but were abandoned when their owner could no longer take care of them.

Bess and Roy are looking for a new home together. (RSPCA / PA)

The best friends have to be rehomed together because Roy is blind in one eye and seriously impaired in the other, so relies on Bess to be his guide dog.

RSPCA Westmorland branch manager Christine Lowe said: “They are both lovely, friendly, happy dogs who deserve a home where they’ll get all of the affection they crave as they come into their senior years.”

The pair are up for adoption under the branch’s elderly animal rehoming scheme, which means anyone who takes them on will receive ongoing financial assistance with their vet bills.

They have never lived in a domestic environment and are not house-trained, having lived outside for most of their lives.

Bess is Roy’s ‘guide dog’ and he is heavily reliant on her. (RSPCA / PA)

The pair are both happy being left home alone for short periods of time and know some basic commands, including “sit”.

They would be best suited in a home with no cats but would be happy living with a family with older children.

Ms Lowe said: “They need a home where they can live out their days in comfort with someone who understands their unique needs.”

To find out more about Bess and Roy, visit their online profile.

PA Media