Tuesday 1 May 2018

Black bear spotted casually dozing on a tree in a suburban US neighbourhood

Animal control workers are using noisemakers to try to wake the bear.

The bear was casually dozing in a tree Seth Wenig/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Animal control workers are trying to chase a black bear away from a suburban neighbourhood in the US after it was spotted sleeping on a tree.

The team is believed to be using noisemakers to try to wake the sleeping animal and chase it out of a tree near a New Jersey home.

Carol Tyler, an animal control officer, told NorthJersey.com the young bear was probably attracted by the smell of food in Paramus on Monday.

Tyler said the bear could be shot with a tranquilliser dart if it moved lower down and caught with a net to break its fall.

She said the 200lb (90kg) bear would probably be taken to a remote area and freed.

The bear was spotted dozing on a branch, waking up and then falling back to sleep again.

The Paramus police earlier tweeted a warning to stay clear of the bear and to call 911 if it was sighted.

The Department of Environmental Protection said it was monitoring the situation.

Press Association

