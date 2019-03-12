‘Bizarre’: Twitter users comment on Mitt Romney’s birthday candle technique

Former US presidential nominee Mitt Romney has been on the receiving end of a few jokes on his birthday due to the “bizarre” way he blew out his birthday candles.

Mr Romney, current Utah senator, posted a video to Twitter of his colleagues wishing him a happy 72nd birthday on MArch 12 with a cake made out of Twinkies.

After being presented with the cake, Mr Romney said: “It’s what I’ve always wanted… Holy cow!”

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

The video reached over 850,000 views on the website, with several users commenting on the politician’s unusual way of blowing out birthday candles.

Instead of making a wish and blowing them out in one go, Mr Romney picked them all up individually to extinguish them.

This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude. pic.twitter.com/kLGuJawDpv — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 12, 2019

You may think you don't need to watch this video of Mitt Romney getting a cake made out of twinkies, but otherwise how will you find out what completely bizarre way Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles https://t.co/38a2bwuu1j — bs (@bart_smith) March 12, 2019

How do you not know how to blow out candles? It’s distressing, Mitt. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 12, 2019

Although many were commenting on the unusual technique, a few took Mr Romney’s side, claiming that blowing the candles out individually was the more hygienic way to make a wish.

hot take: mitt romney is blowing out candles a very good, if unusual way...no one wants your spit and germs saturating their slice of twinkie cake https://t.co/8hwhXj4pys — Jamison (@jamisondoran) March 12, 2019

Unpopular opinion: this is the * BEST * and most sanitary way to blow out candles. Never could understand why it's socially acceptable to bless a cake with your lung germs before everyone dives in https://t.co/OXL8P6pof7 — Tim Evko 🇺🇸 (@Tevko) March 12, 2019

On user pointed out that the technique might be a way of avoiding a candle prank, however.

User Marc Lombardi said: “Mitt Romney blows out birthday cake candles like someone who never once was fooled with those ‘trick’ candles that re-light after you blow them out.”

Press Association